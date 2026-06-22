KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has launched an investigation into allegations that payments linked to the transfer of Taiping Zoo elephants Dara, Amoi and Kelat to Japan did not reach the government, amid claims involving transactions worth about RM53 million.

The probe centres on the March relocation of the three elephants from Zoo Taiping & Night Safari to Tennoji Zoo in Osaka under a 25-year conservation and research agreement between the two zoos.

“The investigation is focused on the national resources and environmental sustainability ministry, the wildlife and national parks department, and the agents involved in the elephants’ transfer,” MACC was quoted as saying by news portal, Free Malaysia Today.

The commission said the investigation followed calls by wildlife advocacy group Hak Asasi Hidupan Liar Malaysia on June 18 for authorities to scrutinise the transfer.

According to MACC, the group alleged that several payments related to the relocation had not reached the government as intended and linked several individuals to transactions worth about RM53 million.

“MACC is investigating allegations of leakage and looking into the possibility of bribery, misappropriation, or abuse of power,” it said.

The commission urged the public not to speculate on the matter, saying investigations remain at an early stage.

Dara, Amoi and Kelat arrived at Tennoji Zoo on March 11 as part of a programme described by authorities as a long-term conservation and research collaboration, Malaysian media reported previously.

The transfer has since drawn scrutiny from environmental and wildlife groups.

Last Thursday, Pertubuhan Pelindung Khazanah Alam Malaysia urged MACC to investigate claims that about RM50 million linked to the transfer was paid to several individuals instead of the government.

Its president Rajesh Nagarajan said the group received information from a purported whistleblower and had submitted the names of eight individuals to MACC for investigation.

Rajesh also questioned how approval was granted for the relocation, alleging that the elephants transferred to Japan had been captured from the wild rather than bred in captivity.

Neither MACC nor the NGOs identified the individuals allegedly linked to the transactions.