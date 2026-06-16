KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — PKR is reportedly set to contest Puteri Wangsa in the coming Johor election, taking over a state seat that was given to Muda under its previous electoral arrangement with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in 2022.

Free Malaysia Today reported that Johor PKR vice-chairman Jimmy Puah said the arrangement had been agreed among PH parties, including Amanah, which had also been eyeing the constituency.

“I can confirm that PKR will contest Puteri Wangsa. Our candidate will, of course, be someone who can win,” the Tebrau MP was quoted as saying.

His remarks come after Johor Amanah chief Aminolhuda Hassan reportedly said discussions over Puteri Wangsa and Larkin had not yet produced a final outcome.

FMT reported that Amanah is likely to be fielded in Larkin, a seat contested by PKR in the previous Johor state election.

Muda’s Amira Aisya Abd Aziz won Puteri Wangsa in 2022 by 7,114 votes, while Barisan Nasional’s Hairi Mad Shah defended Larkin with a 6,178-vote majority.