TAWAU, April 29 — Three teenage boys were arrested for alleged sexual crimes against a 14-year-old girl in several incidents since late last year.

Tawau District Police Chief ACP Jasmin Hussin said two of the suspects, aged 14 and 17, were arrested in the Kg Jawa area at 11.50am on Monday by a team from the District Criminal Investigation Division (BSJD).

“A third suspect, aged 17, was arrested in a follow-up operation about two hours later at the compound of the District Police Headquarters (IPD).

“The arrests were made after police received a report last Saturday regarding allegations of sexual offences committed against the alleged victim at several separate locations around here between November 2025 and February this year,” he said.

According to Jasmin, initial investigations revealed the alleged victim was believed to have been involved in several sexual crime incidents with different suspects, including at residential areas and public premises.

“At the same time, we are also investigating another man in connection with a separate incident reported to have occurred at a school, where the girl was believed to have been forced to commit an indecent act,” he said, adding investigations have been opened under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code and Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Jasmin said police are currently conducting further questioning and recording statements to complete the investigation before referring the case to the prosecution.

He advised parents and guardians to always monitor their children’s movements and social interactions to ensure they are not exposed to the risk of sexual crimes.

“Such cases must be taken seriously by all parties, and we hope for the cooperation of the community in ensuring the safety of children is always safeguarded,” he said. — Daily Express