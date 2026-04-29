KUCHING, April 29 — A 62-year-old man lost RM415,000 in a scam that began when he met a suspect in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, who offered to arrange Haj permits and a hotel for pilgrims.

Kuching police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the victim was introduced to the Malay male suspect on October 30, 2024, at a restaurant near The Clock Towers in Mecca.

The victim was offered assistance to obtain Haj permits and to invest in accommodation for pilgrims during the Haj and Umrah seasons.

“Attracted by the offer, the victim made six online payment transactions to two different bank accounts.

“The first payment was made while the victim was at his residence in Kuching, Sarawak, on November 10, 2024.

“As a result of the incident, the victim suffered total losses amounting to RM415,000,” Alexson said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, which carries a jail term of between one year and 10 years, with caning, and a possible fine upon conviction.

Members of the public are advised to not be easily swayed by business offers, particularly those involving Haj permits or overseas investments.

All such offers should be verified with the relevant authorities before financial transactions are made.

They are also encouraged to use tools such as the Whoscall application and PDRM Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) Semak Mule at https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my portal to check suspicious phone numbers and bank accounts.

The public can also follow official CCID social media accounts @JSJKPDRM and @CYBERCRIMEALERTRMP for information on the latest scam modus operandi. — The Borneo Post