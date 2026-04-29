KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the government has decided that all official events must be organised on a moderate scale, as instructed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the matter was raised as a follow-up to earlier briefings and discussions at yesterday’s National Economic Action Council (MTEN) meeting.

“The prime minister stressed that all official events, workshops, and large-scale activities organised by ministries, agencies, departments, statutory bodies, as well as government-linked companies (GLCs) and government-linked investment companies (GLICs), should be conducted on a moderate and prudent scale,” he said during the ministry’s weekly online press conference.

Fahmi also clarified that the government has no intention of tabling Budget 2026 in Parliament again, despite ongoing reviews of ministry operating expenditures.

He said the adjustments currently being made involve optimising existing spending without altering the overall budget framework.

On another development, Fahmi said the prime minister also emphasised the importance of coordinating the implementation of the Kampung Angkat Madani programme.

He said the initiatives under the federal government must be closely coordinated.

“It was emphasised that this effort is a federal-level initiative and should be properly aligned, particularly with members of Parliament, including government backbenchers,” he added.