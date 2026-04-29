KUALA TERENGGANU, April 29 — A lorry attendant was sentenced to 18 years in prison and two strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to charges related to the death and injury of his adopted son.

Judge Mohd Zul Zakiqudin Zulkifli sentenced Muhammad Firdaus Zamri, 31, to 18 years in prison for causing the death of four-year-old Muhammad Adamdanial Abdul Khafidh, at an unnumbered house in Kampung Banggol Katong, Terengganu, at about 6 pm on April 11.

The charge was framed under Section 304 (a) of the Penal Code, which carries a prison sentence of up to 30 years.

He was also sentenced to four years in prison and two strokes of the cane for causing injury to the child using a cane at the same time, day and location, an offence under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which provides a prison sentence of up to 10 years or a fine or whipping or any two of the punishments.

The prison sentences were ordered to be served concurrently from the date of arrest, which was April 13, meaning the man will only serve a total of 18 years in prison.

Earlier, defence counsel Muhammad Hafizuddin Abdul Haris, from the National Legal Aid Foundation, appealed for a lighter sentence, saying his client had shown remorse and would not repeat the offence, and also had family dependants to support.

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Aisyah Mohamad urged the court to impose a heavy sentence, stressing that the victim was young, defenceless, and should have been protected by a caregiver rather than subjected to abuse.

In delivering the sentence, Judge Mohd Zul Zakiqudin said public interest must take priority.

He said the victim, entrusted to the accused’s care, was "gradually abused until death,” describing the offence as a serious breach of trust against a helpless child. — Bernama