KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today said investigations are underway into the circulation of an edited image of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah with authorities not ruling out the possibility that a fake account may have been used to upload the content.

He said an individual has already provided a statement to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), denying responsibility for uploading material believed to contain 3R elements that allegedly insulted His Royal Highness the Sultan of Selangor.

“At present, the MCMC is working closely with Meta and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to conduct forensic examination and analysis in order to verify several matters raised in the individual’s denial.

“Among the issues under investigation is the possibility of a fake account or the presence of an agent provocateur who may have deliberately created a false account to upload such content, thereby implicating another party and provoking public anger,” he said during the ministry’s weekly online press conference.

He said the matter remains under investigation and further statements will be issued by the PDRM and MCMC.

On Monday, the Selangor Council of the Royal Court strongly condemned a social media post that allegedly insulted the Sultan of Selangor, describing the act as irresponsible and potentially disruptive to public harmony.

In a statement, the Secretary of the Selangor Royal Council said its members expressed regret over the offensive post uploaded by a Facebook account identified as “Huayan The Pureland Learning Centre”, which allegedly featured an edited image linked to the issue of pig farming in the state.

The council said such behaviour was provocative and uncivilised, adding that it amounted to a serious insult to the royal institution and could undermine unity within Malaysia’s multiracial society.

It emphasised that the Malay Rulers have long served as a cornerstone of stability and harmony in the country, and that any attempt to insult or undermine the institution should be treated with utmost seriousness.