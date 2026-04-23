SEREMBAN, April 23 — The First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly will commence today with the official opening ceremony officiated by the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

His Royal Highness is scheduled to deliver the royal address at the opening after 10 am today.

Tunku Ampuan Besar Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud will also grace the ceremony.

Tuanku Muhriz is also scheduled to receive the royal salute and inspect a guard of honour mounted by three officers and 103 personnel from the 14th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment at the Syed Sirajuddin Camp.

The State Legislative Assembly sitting is scheduled to run for four days and end on April 29.

Negeri Sembilan has 36 state seats, with the government led by Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun. — Bernama