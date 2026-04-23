KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The Home Ministry (KDN), through the National Registration Department (JPN), will activate the Menyemai Kasih Rakyat (MEKAR) initiative to expedite the free replacement of personal identification documents for fire victims in Kampung Bahagia, Sandakan, Sabah.

KDN, in a statement, said MEKAR provides on-site mobile services to enable victims to obtain replacement documents such as Birth Certificates, MyKid and MyKad directly and swiftly without having to visit JPN offices.

According to KDN, each replacement application is carefully reviewed and verified based on existing records in JPN’s comprehensive and high-integrity database to ensure that only eligible individuals are granted the facility.

“The replacement of essential documents lost or destroyed and handled by JPN includes Birth Certificates, MyKid, MyKad, Death Certificates and Non-Muslim Marriage Certificates.

“At the same time, the Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) is also providing free passport replacements, subject to prevailing eligibility conditions,” the statement said.

KDN said priority would be given to affected victims to ensure they do not face prolonged difficulties due to the loss of personal identification documents.

“This effort reflects the MADANI Government’s commitment to ensuring assistance is delivered swiftly, conveniently and with compassion, in line with the values of care and concern,” the statement said.

The public can visit the official websites of KDN , JPN, or JIM for more information.

Earlier, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced a free replacement initiative for personal identification and related documents for fire victims in Kampung Bahagia after visiting the victims and personally assessing the situation following the major blaze that destroyed over 1,000 houses on Sunday. — Bernama