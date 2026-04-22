SEREMBAN, April 22 — The Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, is due to officiate the opening of the State Legislative Assembly tomorrow, with the ceremony proceeding as planned despite ongoing scrutiny of the state’s royal institution.

State Secretary Datuk Mohd Zafir Ibrahim confirmed today that the opening will take place at 10 am, with Tuanku Muhriz inspecting the guard of honour and delivering the royal address, Berita Harian reported.

“Tomorrow’s DUN opening ceremony will proceed as scheduled. The Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz, is scheduled to grace the occasion to officiate at the ceremony,” Mohd Zafir told reporters.

“It will proceed as normal.”

When asked to comment on preparations in light of the reported crisis between the Four Undangs and the Yang di-Pertuan Besar, Mohd Zafir could not confirm the attendance of other customary dignitaries, including the district chiefs.

“As for the (VVIP) invitations, I am unable to elaborate, but Tuanku will be present to officiate,” he said, confirming that official invitation letters had been sent out.

The ceremony is customarily attended by the Four Undangs — Datuk Mubarak Dohak (Sungei Ujong), Datuk Maarof Mat Rashad (Jelebu), Datuk Muhammad Abdullah (Johol), and Datuk Abdul Rahim Yasin (Rembau) — as well as the Tunku Besar Tampin, Tunku Syed Razman Tunku Syed Idrus Al Qadri.

According to protocol, the Tunku Besar Tampin and the Four Undangs are scheduled to enter the assembly chamber before the arrival of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar.

The situation in Negeri Sembilan has drawn public attention following reports of a move by the district chiefs (undang luak) to use their powers to remove Tuanku Muhriz as the state’s ruler.

There are also separate allegations that the Undang of Sungei Ujong has been dismissed from his position.

Despite the situation, preparations for the ceremony are continuing, with a full rehearsal of the guard of honour already conducted.

The State Assembly sitting is scheduled to resume from April 27 to 29 following tomorrow’s opening.