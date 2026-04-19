SHAH ALAM, April 19 — The police are investigating an individual who is believed to have made defamatory statements against the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) and the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) through social media posts.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said this was following a report received by his department on April 16, which alleged that the content was created to tarnish the image of Mais and Jais.

“The complainant alleged that the content of the video is defamatory as it makes accusations of corruption and the use of royal immunity, which appears to be deliberately made to tarnish the image of Mais and Jais,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the case is being investigated under sections 500 and 504 of the Penal Code as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and he urged the public not to make any speculation or comments that could disrupt public harmony and order.

Previously, Mais secretary Mohd Sabirin Mohd Sarbini was reported to have said that they take seriously the spread of a video on TikTok that allegedly links to issues of payment arrears and mismanagement involving Mais in a mosque project in Subang.

He also said that the allegations in the post linking Mais with the use of royal immunity and elements of corruption, which led to the payment not being settled to the complainant, are baseless and defamatory. — Bernama