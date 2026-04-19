KUCHING, April 19 — The performance of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government will present a significant challenge for the party in the next state election, said Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS).

However, it said it would still field credible candidates as it prepares for the polls.

PAS Information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said the party recognised that raising issues against the state administration is not easy given its performance.

“In Sarawak, there are not many issues related to the state government that we can raise and at the central level, PAS has a good personal relationship with the Premier himself,” he told reporters during a press conference at a PAS Sarawak Aidilfitri gathering here yesterday.

Ahmad Fadhli said PAS remains committed to strengthening its presence in the state and preparing suitable candidates capable of serving the people.

“I am confident that figures like (Karambunai assemblyman) Datuk Dr Aliakbar Gulasan are not the only ones in Sabah and Sarawak. InsyaAllah, more leaders like him will emerge, and we will be able to demonstrate this in the Sarawak state election later,” he said.

Meanwhile, PAS Sarawak commissioner Arifiriazul Paijo said the party has begun gearing up its machinery in several parliamentary constituencies across the state as part of preparations for the upcoming election.

Among the areas identified are Petra Jaya, Batang Sadong, Batang Lupar, Bintulu and Miri, he said.

Arifiriazul explained that the party’s focus will ultimately be on contesting state seats within those parliamentary constituencies, although the final selections have yet to be determined.

“For example, in Petra Jaya there are three state seats – Satok, Tupong and Samariang – so it will be either one of the three that we will contest,” he said.

He added that PAS is particularly targeting more than one seat within the Batang Lupar parliamentary constituency.

“In Batang Lupar we are definitely focusing on Beting Maro, and there are also Sebuyau and Lingga. In the last election we managed to obtain quite good and significant votes not only in Beting Maro but also in Sebuyau and Lingga,” he said.

When asked about the number of seats the party plans to contest, Arifiriazul said it would likely be fewer than in the 2016 state election.

He added that PAS has already identified potential candidates for most of the targeted constituencies.

“At the state level we already have potential candidates for almost all areas, except for one or two state seats that have yet to be finalised,” he said.

Arifiriazul said PAS would focus on local issues and grassroots service in the constituencies it intends to contest. — The Borneo Post