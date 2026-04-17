KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The Madani government remains committed to supporting and energising the agenda to empower Bumiputera entrepreneurs as productive, achievement-driven contributors, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said that by strengthening the Bumiputera Commercial and Industrial Community (BCIC), the government has set a bolder target, raising investment by government-linked investment companies (GLICs) to as much as RM2 billion.

He added that the plan also includes achieving at least 10 new public listings and nurturing Bumiputera champions capable of building companies valued at RM500 million within five years.

“This is not just a number but a symbol of our determination to elevate the economic standing of Bumiputeras to a more sustainable and competitive level,” he said in a post on Facebook yesterday.

The prime minister said the strategic approach must be comprehensive, from strengthening resilient existing enterprises and companies to creating opportunities for participation in emerging growth sectors such as artificial intelligence and high technology.

“The success of brands like Serai and GlocAI shows that when the right ecosystem is in place, bumiputera entrepreneurs can stand on equal footing and even excel in the modern economic landscape,” he said.

At the same time, Anwar said access to financing, government procurement and commercial opportunities will continue to be expanded, as seen with companies like Bateriku, Hanan Medicare, Bluesify, Pak Tam and Meraque, which demonstrate that inclusive governance can create a sustainable entrepreneurial legacy.

He said the government listens, assesses and will continue refining existing approaches so that every policy pursued truly reflects realities on the ground.

“With collective commitment and principled leadership, we are confident that the Bumiputera entrepreneurship agenda will continue to grow, not only as a pillar of the national economy but also as a manifestation of social justice that lies at the heart of the Madani vision,” he added. — Bernama