LABUAN, April 17 — Lorries transporting gas and petroleum products for petrol stations aboard Ro-Ro ferries plying the Menumbok and Labuan route have been identified as posing safety risks to commuters and vehicle owners.

Labuan Marine Department director Alimuddin Amirudin said the department is responsible for ensuring the safety of all onboard, particularly when hazardous and flammable cargo is involved.

He said ferry operators have been reminded to strictly adhere to safety requirements, including maintaining a minimum one-metre distance between lorries carrying high-risk materials and other vehicles.

“We have emphasised to operators the importance of adhering to safety measures to minimise any potential risks to passengers and other vehicles,” he told Bernama when commenting on concerns raised by travellers over the presence of such cargo on Ro-Ro ferries.

Alimuddin said the use of Ro-Ro ferries for transporting such goods was based on requests from transporters, who opted for the service instead of alternative methods to ship cargo to Labuan.

“It is the request of the transporter to use Ro-Ro instead of other methods to Labuan,” he said.

He added that the department would review existing legal provisions to determine whether the current practice complies with maritime safety regulations.

“We will study the existing Act to assess whether such transportation is allowable and whether further regulatory measures are required,” he said.

The issue has drawn attention from regular ferry users, who have voiced concerns over safety, particularly during peak travel periods when ferries carry a high volume of passengers and vehicles.

The Menumbok-Labuan-Menumbok route is a key transport link connecting the duty-free island to mainland Sabah, handling daily passenger and cargo movements, including essential goods supply to Labuan.

There are currently six ferries operating along the Menumbok-Labuan-Menumbok route, namely MV Goodwill Star, MV Putrajaya 1, MV Kimanis 1, MV Joy Star, MV Blue Ocean and MV Galaxy, facilitating the movement of vehicles, passengers and goods to the island daily. — Bernama