KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The implementation of a more transparent foreign worker recruitment system can help close the space for unethical practices, thereby increasing industry confidence in existing mechanisms.

Malaysian Malay Chamber of Commerce (DPMM) president Norsyahrin Hamidon said the approach is in line with the requirements of industry players, who have long called on the government to improve governance in foreign labour recruitment, as well as ensure a process that is more structured and of integrity.

“This approach is an important step in combating the involvement of illegal agents, who have long taken advantage of both employers and foreign workers,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Norsyahrin, who fully supports the efforts by the Ministry of Human Resources to strengthen the foreign worker recruitment system, said it not only addresses industry issues that require foreign labour but also helps streamline the overall recruitment process from source countries.

“The DPMM is committed to working closely with the government to ensure its effectiveness,” he said.

Previously, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said his ministry plans to introduce a recruitment system based on technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

The system is reportedly aimed at reducing dependency on intermediaries and ensuring recruitment costs are fully borne by employers, in line with the principle of preventing debt risk and worker exploitation as advocated by the International Labour Organisation (ILO). — Bernama