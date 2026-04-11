BANGKOK, April 11 — Three Malaysian men were arrested in Thailand’s northeastern Khon Kaen province after about 97 kilogrammes (kg) of crystal methamphetamine were seized during a joint operation on a train bound for Bangkok, police said yesterday.

In a statement yesterday, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) said the suspects were detained after officers found three unclaimed suitcases containing drugs on a train travelling from Nong Khai in northeast Thailand to Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal in Bangkok.

The CIB said the operation was carried out in coordination with the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), the Crime Suppression Division and the Highway Police Division as part of efforts to enhance passenger safety and curb crime on rail services.

“Officers on patrol on April 8 noticed three large black suitcases with combination locks placed on a luggage rack in one of the train carriages while passing through Khon Kaen province.

“Initial checks found no passengers claiming ownership of the bags, prompting further investigation,” the statement said.

CIB said train staff later confirmed that three men had brought the suitcases on board at Nong Khai station, with CCTV footage identifying the suspects, who were later found seated in the same carriage.

Initial investigations found that the three men admitted transporting the luggage but claimed they were unaware of its contents, saying they had been asked by another party to deliver the suitcases to Bangkok, it said

“The suspects and the seized items have been handed over to investigators at Phon Police Station in Khon Kaen for further action”, the CIB said. — Bernama