MELAKA, April 11 — Efforts to carry out cloud seeding in the southern part of Peninsular Malaysia, particularly in Melaka, will be intensified through several follow-up attempts after initial results were found to be less encouraging.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the cloud seeding attempt conducted in Melaka had minimal impact due to wind movement factors, which caused clouds to drift away from the targeted areas.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also rural and regional development minister, said that the relevant parties would carry out second and third attempts to increase rainfall, which would help boost water supply in Melaka.

“The Chief Minister (Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh) informed me that second and third attempts will be implemented until the situation at the dams can be improved,” he told reporters after attending the Melaka Sayang Rakyat Aidilfitri Open House for the Duyong state constituency at Stadium Tun Fatimah, Bukit Serindit here yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid said the operation would involve cooperation among several agencies, including the Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM), the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and other relevant implementing agencies.

He said the effort was important to help the Melaka government reduce dependence on external water sources such as Sungai Gersik in Muar, Johor, while ensuring a more stable local water supply.

Meanwhile, he said cloud seeding operations were not only being carried out in Melaka but had also begun in Johor following successful implementation in several other states, including Perlis, Kedah and northern Perak.

“In those states, we have seen an increase in rainfall between 3.5 millimetres and 10 millimetres in the targeted areas, resulting in higher water levels at the dams.

“This problem is temporary and, God willing, by mid-May the situation will be different. We will continue with the efforts being carried out,” he said. — Bernama