GUA MUSANG, March 30 — Some residents of Taman Agropolitan Rantau Manis here have been forced to bathe at highway rest and service areas (R&R), rivers, and transport water from the town located about 40 kilometres away due to the water supply disruption that has persisted for three weeks.

Sahazudin Mohammad, 52, said he had to rely on R&R facilities to bathe despite living in his own home.

“This water supply disruption has made daily life difficult for the residents, especially during Ramadan and the Aidilfitri celebrations.

“Water supply is only available from around midnight until 6am, and even then, the flow is very slow. Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) has been refilling water tanks, but it is still insufficient for residents in this area,” he said when met by reporters here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nasah Ya, 55, said some families have had to spend hundreds of ringgit to purchase clean drinking water.

“I also have to travel back and forth from my home in Rantau Manis to my family’s house in Gua Musang town, about 40km away, just to obtain water,” he said.

According to the AKSB Corporate Department, the supply disruption was caused by the water treatment plant (LRA) exceeding its maximum capacity due to a sharp increase in demand, particularly during the festive season.

The Limau Kasturi treatment plant, which supplies water to Rantau Manis, is currently operating at 5.2 million litres per day, which is above its actual capacity of 4 million litres.

To mitigate the situation, AKSB is providing water supply assistance by deploying tanker lorries, refilling static tanks in affected areas twice daily for now. — Bernama