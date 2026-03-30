KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Preparations for this year’s haj season are progressing smoothly and according to plan, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Zulkifli Hasan said.

In a post on his official Facebook page yesterday, he said he had safely arrived in Saudi Arabia with his team to manage a packed schedule, including attending the Umrah and Ziarah Forum in Madinah and monitoring haj preparations.

He said the visit was also used to inspect facilities and accommodation for prospective pilgrims in Makkah, including those for Tabung Haji personnel.

“Alhamdulillah, everything is progressing smoothly as planned,” he said.

Zulkifli said various improvements have been implemented, covering infrastructure, logistics and accommodation, to ensure greater comfort and better organisation for pilgrims.

“Many improvements have been made. Everything is now more comfortable and well-organised, Alhamdulillah,” he said.

He added that the efforts were not merely part of official duties but a form of service to the pilgrims, and expressed appreciation to Tabung Haji and all parties involved in ensuring smooth haj operations. — Bernama