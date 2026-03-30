KUANTAN, March 30 — Over 50,000 Hindu devotees, both local and international, are expected to visit the Sri Maranthandavar Temple in Sungai Jerik, Maran, for the Panguni Uthiram festival, which runs from today until Wednesday.

Maran police chief Supt Wong Kim Wai said an estimated 10,000 vehicles are expected in the area during the period.

“The main road in front of the temple will be closed to all vehicles from 4pm today until 2pm Wednesday to allow the procession and other festival activities to proceed safely,” he said.

The public is advised to use alternative routes via Jalan Simpang Bangas, continuing to Jalan Utama and Bandar Jengka.

Supt Wong added that 47 officers and 304 personnel from the Maran District Police, as well as other districts, have been deployed to ensure the festival proceeds safely and smoothly.

He also reminded visitors to prioritise personal safety and safeguard their belongings by refraining from wearing gold jewellery, staying vigilant and keeping vehicles securely locked.

Visitors are further urged to watch over young children, take precautions against the heat by bringing sufficient water, and report immediately to the mobile police stations on site in case of loss or emergencies. — Bernama