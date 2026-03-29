KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Two men seen in a viral video allegedly demanding protection money from a business operator have been arrested by police.

According to a report by Malaysiakini, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus confirmed the arrests last night, saying investigations are ongoing.

The two were reportedly members of the Federal Territory Residents Representative Council in Wangsa Maju and of PKR, and had been instructed to step down from their posts to facilitate investigations by both the authorities and the party.

Federal Territories PKR leadership council chairperson Azman Abidin was quoted as saying the resignations were intended to ensure transparency throughout the process.

The duo have denied the allegations, claiming their visit to a massage parlour at Wisma Setapak on March 24 was for routine monitoring purposes.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Lazim Ismail said the case is being investigated under Section 385 of the Penal Code for extortion and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for misuse of network facilities.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media showing two individuals allegedly demanding ‘protection money’ from a business premises believed to be in the capital.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall has denied any link to the alleged activities, dismissing suggestions that its officers or processes were involved.