KOTA BHARU, March 29 — The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has recorded 1,089 open burning cases from the overall total of 1,418 fire emergency calls received since January 1.

Its director, Farhan Sufyan Borhan, said that of the 1,089 open burning cases, 880 were bush fires, forest fires (114), garbage fires (70) and plantation fires (25), totalling 1,618 hectares statewide.

“Kota Bharu has the highest number of cases with 400, followed by Bachok (278) and Pasir Mas (173),” he said in a statement today.

To tackle these open burning cases, he said a total of 28 fire engines, seven 10,000-litre and 20,000-litre water tankers and a hydro-sub vehicle are deployed at 22 fire stations throughout the state.

“Monitoring has also been intensified, especially in the 7,689-hectare peat soil areas in Bachok, Tumpat, Pasir Puteh and Pasir Mas.

“There has been a sudden surge in calls by up to 64 per cent about open burning this month (March), which is in line with the Meteorological Department’s forecast of dry weather until mid-April or June,” he said.

He advised the public not to engage in open burning activities to prevent the situation from worsening. — Bernama