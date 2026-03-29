KUCHING, March 29 — The ongoing conflicts in West Asia are not expected to significantly impact Malaysia’s tourism sector and could even provide a boost, particularly through increased domestic travel, said Sarawak Minister of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said that global uncertainties often encourage people to travel within the country rather than abroad, indirectly supporting the local tourism industry.

“Tourism can be divided into international and domestic segments. Based on past experiences, such as during the Covid-19 pandemic, even though borders were closed and flights were limited, Sarawak’s tourism industry remained resilient through various initiatives,” he added.

He said this during a media conference held at an Aidifitri reception hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts (MTCP) and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development (MySED) here today.

Abdul Karim highlighted past programmes like the Sia Sitok campaign, which successfully boosted domestic tourism by encouraging locals to explore destinations within Sarawak.

He said the state is prepared to respond to any prolonged crisis, with contingency plans such as the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 already in place.

“If the situation worsens, both the Sarawak and Federal governments have plans to ease the burden on the people. There is no need to panic...we should take a positive approach in facing any challenges,” he said. — Bernama