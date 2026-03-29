KULIM, March 29 — Police have opened a murder investigation following the discovery of a charred body alongside a burnt motorcycle at Ladang Anak Kulim yesterday.

Kulim police chief Zulkifli Azizan said the Terap Police Station received a call at 2.25 pm from a member of the public who stumbled upon the body while in the area.

“The individual had gone to the location to catch birds and had stumbled upon the burnt body and motorcycle. He then left the area and lodged a police report,” he said in a statement.

Based on the motorcycle’s registration, police managed to trace the victim’s next of kin, who reported that the 77-year-old man had been missing for four days.

Police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. Two men, aged 22 and 68, have been arrested and remanded for four days until April 1 to assist in the investigation. — Bernama