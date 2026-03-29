GEORGE TOWN, March 29 — The Road Transport Department (RTD) in Penang issued 2,724 summonses for various offences over the 13-day Ops Khas Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2026, which began on March 13.

Its director, Zulkifly Ismail, said 19,900 vehicles were inspected during the period, with 1,492 found violating traffic rules.

“The most common offence involved Motor Vehicle Licences, with 576 summonses issued, followed by driving without a valid licence (541) and lack of insurance (468). A total of 13 vehicles were also seized for various offences.

“Private vehicles recorded the highest number of cases at 1,860, followed by motorcycles (500), goods vehicles exceeding 7,500 kg (253), goods vehicles below 7,500 kg (83), and public service vehicles, including buses (19),” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after an advocacy programme jointly organised by RTD and the Royal Malaysia Police, in collaboration with Konsortium Pelancongan Bumiputera Sdn Bhd, during the Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2026 road safety campaign at the Sungai Nibong Bus Terminal last night.

Zulkifly said that throughout the operation, a range of enforcement measures was carried out to ensure road users complied with the law to safeguard public safety, particularly during the festive period.

He said 245 RTD enforcement personnel were deployed to conduct bus inspections at depots, audits at major terminals, including Penang Sentral and Sungai Nibong bus terminals, as well as patrols along five key corridors and at identified accident-prone areas.

“Undercover operations were also carried out, with officers posing as express bus passengers to detect misconduct by drivers of public service vehicles. Compliance was found to be good, with no offences detected,” he said.

He added that covert enforcement was further strengthened through the deployment of personnel along main roads, highways and high-traffic areas, either stationed or tailing targeted vehicles using unmarked departmental vehicles to record traffic offences. — Bernama