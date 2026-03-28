KOTA KINABALU, March 28 — Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the Sabah claim is often turned into a polemic by certain parties in the Philippines, particularly as a political tactic during election seasons.

Hajiji stressed that Sabah’s status as part of the Malaysian Federation is final and has been recognised by the United Nations (UN), leaving no room for further dispute.

“Over there, these issues tend to surface close to their senate elections. But the people of Sabah have long decided to be part of Malaysia. This is not up for debate.

“We are a sovereign state within Malaysia, recognised by the UN. So what else can they say?” he told reporters after attending the state-level Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at the Sabah International Convention Centre here today.

He added that any attempt to revive such claims would only create confusion and could harm bilateral relations between the two nations.

Hajiji urged all parties to respect Malaysia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and refrain from using the issue for political gain.

Recently, media reports noted that Philippine senator Robin Padilla had urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to reactivate the country’s claim over Sabah, citing potential oil and gas resources in the state. — Bernama