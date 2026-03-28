KOTA TINGGI, March 28 — The implementation of the JanaVeteran project is capable of empowering Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) veterans through the generation of sustainable income, thereby reducing their dependence on welfare assistance and ensuring the well-being of the veteran community.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the project was implemented by Boustead Plantations Berhad (BPlant) through ginger cultivation using the Halia KayTi brand, with a focus on building the capabilities of veterans so they can be self-sufficient and increase their income potential.

“This effort is in line with the Defence Ministry's goal to ensure the well-being of veterans not only in terms of welfare but also through job opportunities and a dignified income," he said at the launching ceremony of the JanaVeteran project in Telok Sengat here today.

He said veterans who are involved are expected to receive a monthly salary of RM3,000 as well as additional incentives based on the harvest yield, thereby opening up opportunities for higher and more sustainable income.

According to him, this project also supports the national food security agenda through the production of high-value crops.

Mohamed Khaled said the scale of the project will be expanded in stages to all 42 BPlant estates nationwide and other suitable lands, including private ones.

“We will start with ginger, then expand to chili and other high-value crops. The integration of technology will also be implemented to enhance productivity," he said.

He said MAF veterans are the main focus of the project to ensure this group continues to be empowered as an important asset of the nation.

“MAF veterans are individuals who have made significant contributions and sacrifices. We want to ensure that they continue to play a role in the development of the country, and not just rely on pensions," he said.

The first phase of the project involves an area of 12 hectares, with the participation of 15 MAF veterans.

Meanwhile, BPlant in a statement said that in Malaysia, the self-sufficiency rate for ginger is still low at around 15.9 per cent, with import dependence exceeding 85 per cent. The global market size for the ginger commodity is also expected to reach US$7.5 billion (RM35.25 billion) by 2033.

The JanaVeteran project not only provides new income opportunities for MAF veterans but also contributes to the country's economic development and food security, making it an example of integrated efforts between welfare and national development.

Previously, Mohamed Khaled also visited the Halia KayTi planting site and witnessed the ginger planting process carried out by MAF veteran participants. — Bernama