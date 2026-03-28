GEORGE TOWN, March 28 — The remand of three of eight men detained to assist investigations into an alleged attack on police in an apartment area in Jalan Sungai here on Wednesday night has been extended by three days.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said the three local men in their 30s are remanded until March 30, while the other five, previously remanded for three days, were released on police bail today.

“Police are continuing investigations, including completing the investigation papers,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

In the 9.50pm incident, a police team conducting enforcement duties at the apartment sought backup after four personnel pursued a suspicious individual who fled into the residential area, before a misunderstanding occurred with several members of the public.

As a result, three of the four police personnel sustained minor injuries during a scuffle with members of the public.

Following the incident, police arrested eight local men aged between 28 and 39 to assist investigations under Sections 147 and 353 of the Penal Code for rioting and using criminal force or intimidation against public servants. — Bernama