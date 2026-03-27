KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — A coalition of trade unions is demanding that the government legally recognize extreme heat as a deadly occupational hazard and enforce mandatory work stoppages during severe heatwaves, arguing that current voluntary guidelines leave millions of outdoor workers unprotected.

The Building and Woodworkers’ International – Malaysia Liaison Council (BWI-MLC) issued the call today amid a prolonged heatwave in the country, with temperatures hitting 40°C in some northern states.

The Ministry of Health has already reported 15 cases of heat-related illnesses this year.

In a statement, the coalition argued that while the public is advised to stay indoors, this is not an option for workers in sectors like construction, agriculture, and p-hailing.

“They are the most vulnerable group to prolonged heat exposure, yet their plight remains glaringly absent from mainstream public health discussions,” BWI-MLC said.

The group commended the existing 2016 guidelines from the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), but criticised these as being merely advisory and lacking legal enforceability, leaving compliance entirely up to employers.

To address this, BWI-MLC urged the government to table a comprehensive National Heat Action Plan with clear, enforceable directives.

This plan must include legally guaranteed compensation so workers are not penalised with wage cuts for safety-related work suspensions, the group said.

Citing laws in South Korea as a precedent, the group also called for legal protection for contractors against financial penalties for project delays caused by these essential stoppages.

The unions are als pushing for mandatory provisions for all outdoor workers, including access to free drinking water, shaded rest areas, and appropriate cooling personal protective equipment (PPE).

They pointed to the Philippines, where the government has issued a legally enforceable advisory on heat safety, as a model for Malaysia to follow.

“This crisis demands a coordinated, cross-ministerial response,” the group said, calling for active worker representation in formulating any new policies.

“We know the realities on the ground, and our voices are essential in drafting life-saving climate adaptations.”