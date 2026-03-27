YAN, March 27 — The floating mosque in Kampung Ruat here, the project scheduled for full completion next month, is set to become one of the district’s main attractions.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the project, taken over by a new contractor in July 2023, involves a total construction cost exceeding RM12.95 million.

“The Public Works Department (JKR) has been appointed as the implementing agency for this project. The construction of this mosque is part of the government’s initiative to provide safe and comfortable worship facilities for the local community.

“In addition, the mosque has the potential to emerge as a new tourism attraction for the state,” he said after inspecting the progress of the floating mosque project here today.

Ahmad said that the main scope of work includes the construction of the mosque building, as well as supporting structures such as an arch, water tank tower, azan tower, a compact Tenaga Nasional Berhad substation, and a Small Sewage Treatment System (SSTS).

He said the handover of the project from JKR to the Kedah Islamic Religious Council (MAIK) is expected to take place at the end of next month, after which the mosque will be opened fully to the public.

“The Ministry of Works hopes that, upon completion, the floating mosque will serve not only as a house of worship but also as a symbol of development and community well-being in the Yan district,” he added. — Bernama