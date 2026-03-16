KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — A group of PKR lawmakers today pressed the government for formal proof that the Malaysia-US trade pact is officially defunct, arguing that a minister’s “null and void” declaration must be backed by official communication between both countries.

Led by Subang MP Wong Chen, the group of eight MPs questioned whether the government has formally written to its US counterpart to declare the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) cancelled and if Washington has confirmed the termination.

“We do not want this matter to remain unresolved, leaving Malaysia exposed to various interpretations of the agreement by the US government, especially if there is a change of administration in the future,” the statement read.

Their call for transparency is a direct response to Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani’s remarks yesterday that the ART was void following a US Supreme Court ruling that struck down broad tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump.

Beyond seeking official confirmation, the MPs also sought a parliamentary inquiry into how the “disadvantageous” deal was signed in the first place.

They called for the Parliamentary Special Select Committee (PSSC) on Trade to investigate the negotiation of the ART and specifically summon Johari’s predecessor, Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, to testify on his role.

The lawmakers argued that the government had previously disregarded advice to delay signing the agreement until after the US court ruling, resulting in a “one-sided” pact detrimental to national sovereignty.

They also proposed stronger safeguards for future trade deals, including mandatory cost-benefit analyses accessible to the public and requiring parliamentary approval before any agreement is signed.

The group, which includes Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli (Pandan) and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (Setiawangsa), concluded by reminding the government to uphold Malaysia’s long-standing policy of active neutrality in its trade dealings, especially amid growing economic competition between the US and China.

The ART was signed on October 26, 2025, during President Donald Trump's visit to Kuala Lumpur, but the two countries have yet to complete domestic legal procedures and exchange formal notifications for its ratification.