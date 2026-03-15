KOTA KINABALU, March 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to attend the MADANI Iftar Ceremony 2026 for the Sabah state-level today.

The ceremony will start at 5 pm at the Main Lecture Hall Complex 2, Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) here.

At the event, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, will deliver his speech and join the congregation in performing the Maghrib prayers.

The MADANI Iftar Ceremony is among the programmes lined up during the Prime Minister’s visit to Sabah today.

Anwar will begin his visit by attending the opening of the National Consumer Day 2026 celebration at Suria Sabah here at 12 noon.

He is then scheduled to attend the Mini Keadilan Convention and officiate the state-level Branch Annual General Meeting (MATC) at Klagan Hotel here at 2.30 pm.

Later in the afternoon, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the Ramadan Bazaar at University Apartment (UA), Sepanggar at 4.55 pm, before ending his visit at the MADANI Iftar Ceremony with the people of Sabah. — Bernama