PUTRAJAYA, March 13 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has assured that every complaint related to prices, supply, and the misappropriation of controlled goods, including RON95 petrol subsidy, will be investigated within 24 hours of receipt.

KPDN director-general (Enforcement) Datuk Azman Adam said this commitment is to ensure that every issue affecting consumers can be addressed swiftly and effectively.

For the record, he said the ministry received 46,815 complaints in 2024, compared with over 46,200 last year.

“This number (of complaints) is actually quite high. Our commitment, specifically regarding issues related to price, supply, and misappropriation, is that we will investigate them within 24 hours,” he said, in a recent interview with Bernama.

Azman urged the public to provide accurate and complete information to the ministry, to facilitate enforcement action.

He said providing clear information, including the specific location of the incident and the nature of the offence, will assist enforcement officers in conducting investigations more efficiently.

“KPDN provides protection to those who provide such information.

“Therefore, we will investigate every complaint professionally. Consumers or complainants need not be afraid, as all their personal data will be kept confidential,” he said.

Meanwhile, Azman advised the public against making a case go viral on social media before reporting it to the authorities, as such actions could jeopardise the investigation process.

“Several cases have proven that making information viral too early can lead to the parties involved destroying evidence, including deleting closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, before an investigation can be carried out,” he said.

In this regard, he encouraged the public to use the various channels provided by KPDN to report information, including the WhatsApp hotline at 019-848 8000.

Complaints can also be lodged via the KPDN e-Aduan Portal, at http://eaduan.kpdn.gov.my, the Call Centre at 1-800-886-800, or the Ez ADU KPDN smartphone application.

“Public cooperation is vital in helping the government combat the misappropriation of controlled items and ensuring that the subsidies provided are truly enjoyed by the people,” he added. — Bernama