KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — A former financial administrative assistant at a university pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of criminal breach of trust, involving customers’ cash amounting to RM204,603.10, six years ago.

Nur Hasanah Abdul Rahim, 35, was charged, in her capacity as a person entrusted with customers’ payment funds at the university’s faculty of dentistry, with committing criminal breach of trust by taking the money for her own use.

The mother of two was alleged to have committed the offence at the faculty’s cash counter, here, between October 2, 2017 and February 20, 2020.

The charge was framed under Section 408 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of not less than one year and up to 14 years, with whipping, and shall also be liable to a fine, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Izzat Amir Idham requested bail of RM50,000 in one surety, but the woman, who was unrepresented, appealed for lower bail, saying that she is currently working as a babysitter earning RM1,800 a month, and has two school-going children.

“I request bail of RM10,000 as I need to pay house rent, and my eldest child, aged nine, has autism. My father is also unwell, while my husband works as a technician,” she said.

Judge Azrul Darus then allowed the accused bail of RM15,000 in one surety, and fixed April 17 for mention. — Bernama