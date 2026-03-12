BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 12 — Police have recorded statements from 12 individuals to assist in the investigation into the death of a four-month-old baby boy at a childcare centre located within the Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) premises last Monday.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said those who have given statements include employees and the owner of the centre, as well as the infant’s parents.

“We are currently completing the investigation. So far, 12 individuals have been questioned, and several others will be summoned to ensure a thorough probe,” he said when contacted by Bernama last night.

He said two women, both aged 22, who were detained to assist in the case, remain under remand and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Police received a report from a medical officer at the HSJ Emergency Department at 6.10 am on Monday, stating that the baby was confirmed dead at 4.20 am after being brought to the hospital by a nanny from the childcare centre.

The victim, identified as Hayl Haarith Mohd Syafaeez, was rushed to the emergency department unconscious. He had earlier been sent to the 24-hour centre as his mother, a nurse at the hospital, was working the night shift.

Medical personnel performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the baby for about an hour before he was pronounced dead.

The childcare centre is monitored by a supervisor and equipped with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. — Bernama