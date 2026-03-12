KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to affect parts of Pahang, Johor and Sarawak until 4 pm today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a warning issued at noon, MetMalaysia said the affected areas in Pahang include Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin.

In Johor, the areas expected to be affected are Segamat, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Pontian and Pulai.

Meanwhile, in Sarawak, the areas forecast to experience similar weather conditions are Sri Aman, Selangau in Sibu, as well as Mukah and Bintulu. — Bernama