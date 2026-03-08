KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Lembah Pantai is set to receive new infrastructure developments, including the construction of a health clinic and a primary school, to enhance facilities and the well-being of residents.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the new health clinic, estimated to cost RM60 million, is planned to be built in the Pantai Central Park area to improve healthcare access for residents.

“The level and type of services provided will also be on a larger scale and higher than those available at the Tanglin Health Clinic,” he told reporters after attending the ‘Tadarus dan Khatam Al-Quran Perdana’ ceremony at Ar-Rahah Mosque in Bangsar South here today.

The annual programme was attended by about 800 women and organised jointly by Pertubuhan Kebajikan Inspirasi Anggun Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur (WPKL), Pertubuhan Kebajikan Dinamika Rakyat WPKL and Muafakat Muslimat JBAQ LP.

Fahmi, who is also Lembah Pantai MP, said the clinic is highly anticipated by residents as it would be closer than the Tanglin Health Clinic.

On education infrastructure, Fahmi said a new primary school will be built at the site of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seri Pantai to address overcrowding at existing schools.

“At the former SMK Seri Pantai site, a new primary school, Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Pantai, will be developed. It is expected to have 36 classrooms and help ease congestion at at least two primary schools in the Lembah Pantai area,” he said.

In another development, Fahmi said Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is studying a proposal to redevelop Bazaria Pantai to improve comfort for traders and visitors.

He said the plan requires further consideration as there is also a proposal to build the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) 3 line near the location.

Two design options are currently being considered, including a multi-storey concept that combines elements of an Urban Transformation Centre (UTC), multi-level parking and more spacious and comfortable stalls.

“There is no final decision yet on the design. It involves discussions with MRT (Malaysia Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd), and we expect further discussions next week,” he said. — Bernama