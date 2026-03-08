KEPALA BATAS, March 8 — A total of 34 houses were damaged after a storm and strong winds hit several areas in Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) here yesterday, including a house in Kampung Tasik that was struck by a tree about 30 metres long.

The incident, which occurred at about 6.20pm, involved houses in Kampung Tasik, Kubang Menerung, Taman Seri Menerung and Taman Seri Desa. No injuries were reported.

The owner of the house struck by the tree, Norazimah Ibrahim, 43, said the roof of her house was damaged after it was hit by a petai tree with a trunk diameter about the size of an adult’s embrace during the storm.

The single mother said she was making kuih in the house to prepare for breaking fast with her four children aged between eight and 19 when they suddenly heard a loud sound, like thunder, hitting the house.

“At first, we thought it was only branches falling, but we did not expect the large tree to topple. During the incident, my mother (Faridah Harun, 64) saw the tree falling slowly before it struck my house,” she said when met by reporters after receiving a visit from Kepala Batas Umno division chief Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican at her house today.

Norazimah, a food trader, said the incident also caused electricity wires to snap and emit sparks, but she was grateful that all her family members who were at home managed to get to safety and were not injured.

She said part of the tree had been cut by members of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) last night to prevent further damage, but the structure of her roof is already damaged and leaking.

Meanwhile, Tasek Gelugor Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Yazi Taib said it took more than two hours to cut and remove the petai tree, as the work had to be carried out carefully to avoid causing further damage.

He said the Fire and Rescue Department received information about the incident last night but could not begin cutting the tree then due to safety concerns.

“At 11.30am today, eight firefighters started the tree-cutting work.

“The operation faced several challenges, including the tree’s location near electrical cables, the large size of its branches and narrow access to the area, which made it difficult for the fire engine to reach the site,” he said.

Reezal Merican, who is also the Bertam assemblyman, said immediate aid had been channelled to those affected by the storm, with RM400 for houses with severe damage and RM200 for minor damage.

He added that the state Social Welfare Department (JKM) would provide RM300 to each affected family, while the SPU District Office would assess the damage before channelling further assistance through the disaster relief fund. — Bernama