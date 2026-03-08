KANGAR, March 8 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) early yesterday morning seized nearly 16,500 e-cigarette devices worth over RM500,000 at the Fisheries Development Board (LKIM) jetty in Kuala Sanglang, believed to be destined for smuggling to a neighbouring country.

Kedah and Perlis Maritime director, First Admiral Romli Mustafa, explained that this seizure followed the interception of a lorry at 1.15 am, based on intelligence from the Kedah, Perlis, Kuala Perlis, and Kuala Kedah maritime zones.

“Checks revealed the vehicle, driven by a man with two local male workers aged 19 to 47, was carrying 56 brown boxes holding nearly 16,500 vape devices of various kinds.

“The devices are believed to have been intended for smuggling to a neighbouring country via a fiberglass boat waiting at the river mouth,” he said at a press conference at Kuala Perlis Maritime Zone today.

Romli said the lorry and the three men were taken to the Kuala Perlis Maritime Zone office, with the case investigated under Sections 135(1)(a) and (d) of the Customs Act 1967.

He said authorities will take a tough stance on smuggling, stepping up patrols and enforcement in national waters ahead of the festive season. — Bernama