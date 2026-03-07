KOTA KINABALU, March 7 — The Sabah branch of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested an assistant accountant of a government agency for allegedly submitting documents containing false details involving maintenance work amounting to approximately RM90,000.

According to a source, the female suspect, in her 50s, was detained at about 1 pm yesterday in a MACC operation carried out here.

“Preliminary investigations found that the suspect is believed to have committed the act around 2025 by submitting government order documents, invoices, and company quotations containing false details.

“It involved supply and upgrade works as well as the maintenance of the department where she worked. The suspect is also suspected of making direct appointments to companies owned by family members to receive bribes,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Sabah MACC director Datuk Fuad Bee Basrah when contacted confirmed the arrest.

He said the case is being investigated under Sections 18 and 23 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama