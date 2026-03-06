PUTRAJAYA, March 6 — The government is committed to bringing home Malaysians stranded due to the conflict in the Middle East, but the effort will depend on the reopening of airspace and flight schedules.

Chief of Protocol at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Ikram Mohd Ibrahim, said the government is currently carrying out evacuation operations in stages, although the exact timeline remains difficult to determine due to various factors beyond its control.

“Everything now depends on how far air routes are opened in line with our schedule. It is not that we do not have aircraft – flights are available – but the number of passengers who can be flown out is quite limited, and that is our current bottleneck,” he said during a media briefing here today.

Ikram said the government will examine all available options to help Malaysians return home.

“We understand that their families are very worried and anxious. Many are enduring sleepless nights while waiting for news about their loved ones,” he said.

A total of 2,289 Malaysians are reported to have been stranded following widespread flight cancellations and airspace restrictions caused by the conflict.

Ikram said the stranded travellers include 1,670 in Saudi Arabia, 464 in the United Arab Emirates (Dubai and Abu Dhabi) and 96 in Qatar.

He added that about 31, 952 Malaysians are currently residing in these locations, of whom 21,169 have registered with Malaysian diplomatic missions.

“Based on the latest reports received from Malaysian diplomatic missions, all contacted Malaysians remain safe, with no reported casualties or injuries involving Malaysian citizens,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ikram said evacuation movements are being organised in stages based on information provided through the e-Konsular registration system.

He said Malaysians in affected countries are therefore strongly urged to register immediately and update their contact details through the e-Konsular portal or their nearest Malaysian diplomatic mission.

Evacuation operations are being coordinated based on the database of registered Malaysians, allowing missions to identify their locations, determine who wishes to return home, prioritise vulnerable individuals and organise evacuation movements in stages.

Malaysian diplomatic missions are also contacting registered Malaysians directly to confirm their safety and determine whether they require evacuation assistance.

At the same time, 24-hour operations rooms are active in Putrajaya and at key Malaysian missions to coordinate evacuation logistics.

These operations centres are overseeing flight coordination, travel documentation, land crossings where necessary, and welfare assistance for Malaysians awaiting departure.

The United States (US) and Israel on Saturday (Feb 28) began attacking several locations across Iran, including in the capital Tehran.

In response to the joint US-Israel attacks, Iranian forces launched strikes on four US military bases in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. — Bernama