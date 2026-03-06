PUTRAJAYA, March 6 — The Home Ministry (KDN) will carry out upgrading works and data migration for the National Integrated Immigration System (MyNIISe) from March 9 to 15.

In a statement, the ministry said several digital immigration services may experience temporary access disruptions from 8pm to 4am daily throughout the period.

“The implementation is part of the Madani Government’s continuous commitment to strengthening data security and enhancing system efficiency to ensure more stable, efficient and user-friendly immigration services.

“KDN assures that close monitoring will be carried out to ensure the system resumes full operations as soon as possible,” the statement said.

According to KDN, manual procedures and temporary support systems at international entry points will be activated to ensure smooth movement of travellers without compromising national security during the period.

KDN said the latest updates on the system status will also be shared through the official websites and social media platforms of KDN, the Immigration Department and the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency to help the public plan their travel.

“The public is advised to plan their immigration-related matters in advance and avoid conducting online transactions during the maintenance period,” the statement said.

MyNIISe will replace the Malaysian Immigration System (MyIMMs), which has been in use for more than 20 years, as the old system is no longer able to cope with global security challenges, increasing movement volume and current data integration needs.

The MyNIISe system was first implemented on Sept 22 last year at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar and Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar entry points in Johor Bahru, Johor, and will be expanded in phases to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminals 1 and 2, Bayan Lepas, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu. — Bernama