KANGAR, March 6 — The Perlis Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) foiled a smuggling attempt, seizing 136.504 kilogrammes of cannabis valued at about RM4.18 million in a raid along Jalan Pesisir Pantai, Ruat in Yan, Kedah on February 22.

Its director Ismail Hashim said that acting on a tip-off, a team from the Kuala Perlis Enforcement/Marine Branch conducted a 12.30pm raid and uncovered six suspicious black plastic packages left in the area.

“An inspection of the packages revealed 79 compressed pieces of suspected cannabis, estimated to weigh 87.54kg and valued at RM262,620.

“Also found were 90 transparent, airtight plastic packages containing dried plants suspected to be cannabis flowers, weighing 48.964kg and worth RM3,917,120,” he said at a press conference at the Perlis State Customs Complex here today.

Ismail said that the cannabis was believed to have been smuggled from Thailand, with the modus operandi involving leaving the packages in coastal areas for collection by others to avoid detection by the authorities.

He added that the seized drugs, believed to be intended for the Klang Valley market, could have been used by about 204,000 addicts, and that the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, Ismail said that the Perlis JKDM had seized two Harley-Davidson motorcycles believed to be not custom-cleared, estimated to be worth RM57,000 with RM45,030 in taxes, during an inspection at a premises in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, at 2.30pm on February 26.

“One motorcycle had a Malaysian registration number, which was found to be fake, while the other had none,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama