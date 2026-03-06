KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The National Heart Institute (IJN) continues to lead Malaysia’s digital healthcare transformation as the first hospital in the country to achieve Stage 7 validation under the HIMSS Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model (EMRAM).

In a statement today, IJN said the model, developed by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), is a globally recognised eight-stage framework that assesses how effectively hospitals adopt and integrate Electronic Medical Records (EMR) into clinical practice.

“Stage 7 represents the highest level of digital maturity, signifying a fully digital, paperless hospital environment supported by advanced data analytics and strong governance structures.

“Hospitals validated at this level demonstrate optimised clinical workflows, reduced medical errors, standardised processes, and data-driven decision-making,” the statement said.

The model evaluates not only the implementation of digital systems but also how deeply these systems are embedded in daily workflows to enhance patient safety, clinical documentation, medication management, clinical decision support, data analytics, and paperless operations.

Achieving Stage 7 requires a rigorous international validation process conducted by HIMSS, including comprehensive electronic documentation reviews, live system demonstrations, workflow validation, and interviews with clinical teams to ensure digital systems are fully integrated and effectively utilised in patient care.

IJN chief executive officer Prof Datuk Sri Dr Mohamed Ezani Md Taib was quoted as saying that this milestone reflects IJN’s long-standing commitment to digital excellence and patient safety.

“Stage 7 validation confirms that our digital systems are not only advanced but fully embedded into the way we deliver cardiovascular care. It empowers our clinicians with real-time, accurate information and supports safer, more efficient, and higher-quality outcomes for our patients,” he said.

He also highlighted that with this achievement, IJN operates in a fully paperless environment where clinical documentation, medication management, and care coordination are seamlessly integrated across the continuum of care.

“Advanced analytics capabilities enable real-time clinical surveillance, performance monitoring, and continuous quality improvement,” he added.

Meanwhile, IJN Health Informatics director and senior consultant cardiothoracic surgeon Prof Datuk Seri Dr Alwi Mohamed Yunus added that reaching Stage 7 signifies that digital transformation at IJN is deeply embedded within its clinical culture.

“Our teams are equipped with actionable insights at the point of care, allowing us to continuously refine treatment pathways and improve patient outcomes.

“As one of a select group of hospitals globally to attain EMRAM Stage 7 status, IJN sets a new national benchmark in digital healthcare excellence and reinforces its position as a regional leader in technology-enabled cardiovascular care,” he said. — Bernama