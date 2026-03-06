PUTRAJAYA, March 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has dismissed a claim by the Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih) that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has become a political tool of the government, describing the accusation as unfair and made without properly examining relevant reports.

He stressed that any allegation must be made responsibly and based on facts, not driven by sentiment or political whims.

“That is Bersih’s view, but it is unfair. Bersih is not making clean statements. If they want to make accusations, wait for the reports first, then respond or decide,” he told the media after attending the Public Service Department’s Ihya’ Ramadan programme here today.

Anwar said he was not defending any individual, but emphasised that the government has established a committee to investigate the claims and that the matter is also under the purview of the authorities, including the Attorney General.

“I am not defending anyone. But we already have a committee. And I trust the Attorney General. We haven’t even received the reports yet, and already they are accusing based on political appetite. Do not attack people without first obtaining information, especially during Ramadan,” he said.

Anwar said all parties have the right to criticise, including the MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, but such criticism must be consistent and based on facts.

“We can criticise anyone, including Azam Baki, but let it be consistent. Billions have been stolen from this country, and that has been exposed. Back then, when billions were being stolen, why were there no voices?” he said

Anwar stressed that the issue of corruption must be tackled seriously and should not be politicised for personal or political gain.

His remarks stemmed from an earlier statement by Bersih, which slammed what it claimed was MACC’s deviation from its original mandate to fight corruption.

Bersih’s steering committee alleged that the enforcement agency is now being used as a tool for political intimidation, pointing to the recent case involving James Chai, a Malaysian citizen and former aide to ex-Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli. — Bernama