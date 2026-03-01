KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today extended his wishes to all Malaysian Army personnel and veterans on the occasion of the 93rd Army Day.

In a post on the official Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, His Majesty, who is the Supreme Commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces, also expressed his highest appreciation for the service and sacrifices of all army personnel in defending the sovereignty of the homeland and preserving national security.

Sultan Ibrahim said integrity must remain the core pillar at every level of the force, while continuing to serve with full professionalism to ensure that Malaysia remains peaceful and sovereign.

“Al-Fatihah to the personnel and veterans who have left us forever. May they be placed among the faithful and the martyrs,” His Majesty said. — Bernama