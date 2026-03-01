KANGAR, March 1 — The Perlis state government has implemented a special water bill rebate for domestic and commercial consumers in the state who were affected by the floods at the end of last year with immediate effect to help ease the burden of the victims involved.

Perlis Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah said a rebate of 10 cubic metres (10,000 litres) equivalent to RM8.80 would be given to domestic consumers and 10 cubic metres (10,000 litres) equivalent to RM20.30 to eligible commercial consumers.

He said the rebate would be automatically credited to the accounts of eligible consumers based on an official list coordinated with the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

“Users who are not listed but affected can still submit applications manually via a special form provided to SAP (Syarikat Air Perlis).

“The application will be reviewed before the rebate is credited to the water bill account of the eligible applicant,” he said at a press conference after the Imarah Ramadan 1447H/2026M Programme at Dewan Warisan here last night.

Abu Bakar said the application would be open until August 31 to ensure that all eligible flood victims, including commercial premises owners, have the opportunity to receive the assistance in line with the state government’s efforts to support the post-disaster recovery process. — Bernama