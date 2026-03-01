BACHOK, March 1 — Two National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) auxiliary policemen suspected of supplying drugs to 47 clients at the Serdang Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centre (Puspen) in Kedah will be brought before the disciplinary board tomorrow, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

He said the action followed the removal and transfer of the two support staff members from the Serdang Puspen to the Kedah AADK over their alleged involvement in the case.

Describing the alleged actions of the supervisory staff members as “harapkan pegar, pegar makan padi”, Saifuddin Nasution stressed that the ministry would not compromise on such a shameful offence.

“Based on the investigation, three support staff members were found to be involved. One of them was dismissed in October last year after testing positive for drugs and being proven to have supplied the prohibited substance.

“The remaining two members, although initially tested negative for drugs, were found to have also been involved in supplying the substance and will face the disciplinary board tomorrow,” he told a press conference after attending a programme at Bachok Puspen here early this morning.

Last Thursday, the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) revealed that there were breaches of protocol by officers on duty at the Serdang Puspen that resulted in 47 clients suspected of being positive for methamphetamine.

As a result, EAIC decided to refer the investigation findings to the Disciplinary Authority of the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) with a recommendation for disciplinary action under Regulation 38 of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 [P.U.(A) 395/1993].

The commission also recommended the implementation of stricter regulations to prevent any prohibited substances from being brought into Puspen.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said the AADK had recorded an effectiveness rate of nearly 80 per cent in its recovery programmes, an achievement demonstrating that the agency’s treatment module is on the right track.

AccAccording to him, success is measured not only by the recovery rate but also by clients’ ability to remain relapse-free after completing treatment.

“The AADK recovery module provides a comprehensive approach, covering spiritual, social, emotional, and cognitive aspects. This approach ensures that clients are treated across all elements, involving the mind, body, and spirit,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution added that amendments to the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act, which decriminalise voluntary clients, have been implemented to encourage more individuals to seek treatment.

“This move is crucial in changing society’s stigma. By recognising clients as patients in need of treatment rather than criminals, it becomes easier for both them and their families to come forward, and voluntary participants will not have their names recorded on the criminal list,” he said. — Bernama