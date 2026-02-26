KOTA KINABALU, Feb 26 — Stretches of five roads in Beaufort are currently impassable to all vehicles, and rail services in the area have been disrupted following flooding caused by continuous heavy rain.

The Sabah Public Works Department (JKR) said all five roads had been fully closed, and no alternative roads were available at the time.

“The roads are Jalan Bintuka, Jalan SRK Batu 60, Jalan Lumatai, Jalan Binunuk, and Jalan Luagan,” it said in a statement today.

It added that Jalan Kota Kinabalu-Sindumin near Petronas Bakalau, was reduced to a single lane due to river levels reaching dangerous points.

“To prevent congestion on this route, road users are advised to use Jalan Haji Akhbar Khan as an alternative,” it added.

The statement further said that preliminary and temporary measures, including the implementation of traffic management plans (TMP), have been carried out in all affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Sabah State Railway Department reported that Membakut and Beaufort stations had been affected by flooding.

“Train services on the Sembulan-Beaufort line from Sembulan Station in Kota Kinabalu will, for the time being, only operate as far as Bongawan Station,” it said, adding that the Beaufort-Sembulan route will commence from Bongawan Station. — Bernama