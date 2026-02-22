KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has confirmed he will attend the Perikatan Nasional (PN) supreme council meeting today, where the coalition is expected to settle the appointment of its new chairman.

In a brief statement, Muhyiddin said the meeting would also discuss broader efforts to strengthen the coalition.

He reiterated Bersatu’s commitment to PN, saying: “I will attend the PN supreme council meeting on February 22, which will decide on the appointment of the PN chairman and other matters related to the consolidation and empowerment of PN.”

On December 30, Muhyiddin announced that he had decided to step down as PN chairman, with his resignation taking effect on January 1.

Muhyiddin said Bersatu was in the midst of reorganising divisions and party wings affected by the recent resignations of several division leaders and committee members.

A special task force, jointly chaired by vice-presidents Datuk Radzi Jidin and Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, has been set up to oversee the restructuring, with secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali serving as its secretariat.

State leaders have been instructed to identify the affected divisions.

According to Muhyiddin, the process will involve appointing acting division chiefs or forming new committees in line with the party constitution. Party wings with vacant positions will undergo similar restructuring.

He added that Bersatu had emerging leaders and active members ready to step up.

“I am confident many loyal Bersatu members will come forward to shoulder this responsibility,” he said.